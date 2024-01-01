A total of €4.3 billion worth of estimated VAT dues are seen as uncollectable, however the multibillion-euro figure may be “grossly inflated”, an audit has found.

The Auditor General report on the government’s 2022 finances detailed how the bulk of the €4.6 billion in VAT arrears can never be collected.

Of the remaining €300 million, €135 million was under contestation pending court action.

The €4.6 billion figure may however be “grossly inflated” according to the audit report, as Inland Revenue automatically generates an estimate of the tax due when a taxpayer fails to submit a VAT return.

This is done for every period that the VAT return is not submitted and topped up with interest accordingly.

Inland Revenue itself recognised in the report that the arrears figure is “unrealistic and grossly inflated”. The main reason is that a write-off policy has never been adopted since the introduction of VAT in 1995.

An exercise has already been carried out and recommendations made to the Finance Ministry to remove a large amount of the estimated tax and interest dues, the report says.

The Auditor General recommended that Inland Revenue carry out a comprehensive exercise on all its pending VAT arrears

The Auditor General found that a company with estimated VAT arrears of €30 million had stopped operating in 2005, yet the tax department continued generating VAT estimates for it in subsequent years.

The balance of €25 million owed by another sampled company was almost entirely made up of estimated taxes and related interest, in view of the non-submission of 43 VAT returns covering tax periods from 2008 till 2019.

Demand notes, which were issued against the director residing in another country, were returned undelivered. The company was struck off from the business registry in 2020.

Like this, the department will be able to better identify and focus its efforts on the collectable balances due, the report says.