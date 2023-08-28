A total of 43 drivers were fined in two days during police and LESA inspections in Marsa and Swieqi.

The police said in a statement, the drivers were either speeding, not wearing a seat belt or using their phone while driving.

In Swieqi, a man was found driving a car without a valid driving license and insurance. The car was towed away and the driver will be issued court charges, the police added.  

In Marsa, two people in a car were found to be in Malta without valid residence documents. They were detained.

 

