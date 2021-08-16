43 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, down from 51 on Sunday and 101 on Friday.

But the health authorities reported that an 86-year-old woman died after being diagnosed with the virus.

The number of virus patients in hospital rose to 43 from 38 on Saturday and Sunday, with the number of patients in intensive care stable at five.

2,822 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours. 80 patients recovered, leaving 609 active cases.

Vaccination jabs have reached 784,729 with 404,760 people now fully vaccinated.

A further easing of COVID-19 regulations came into force today.