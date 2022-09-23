Forty-three serving and former members of the police force were handed long and efficient service medals by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Commissioner Angelo Gafà on Friday.

A total of 22 officers received the medal after 18 years of efficient service while a further 13 officers were awarded the first clasp for 25 years of efficient service and eight got the second clasp for serving more than 30 years.

Camilleri said the force had, in recent years, achieved excellent results that included a drop in the crime rate, the solving of all murders and the setting up of new squads.

"This has led to more trust from people. The results you are achieving through your daily work are being recognised," the minister said.

Police Commissioner Gafà said the transformation strategy is resulting in more officers being proud of the work they do.