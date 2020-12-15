Malta Customs has seized more than 174 million cigarettes and 7,000 kilograms of tobacco, worth €43.85 million in five years.
In a statement on Tuesday, the department listed its seizures by year.
In 2015:
- 803,880 cigarettes
- 505 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €232,623;
In 2016:
- 29,680,575 cigarettes
- 303 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €7,476,185
In 2017:
- 21,687,951 cigarettes
- 220 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €5,435,733
In 2018:
- 47,022,986 cigarettes
- 2,135 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €11,877,468
In 2019:
- 73,923,822 cigarettes
- 1,465 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €18,504,127
In 2020 (up to October):
- 747,349 cigarettes
- 2,271 kilograms of tobacco
Total value €€329,494
A KPMG survey in 2019 shows that consumption of illicit cigarettes in Malta represents 10% of the market, down from 19.1% in 2016, 17.9% in 2017, and 10.7% in 2018, Customs said.
It added that local consumption of cigarettes and tobacco products generates €98.8 million in revenue.
It is estimated that 90% of local consumption is clean. The remaining 10% amounts to €9.8 million in endangered taxes.
Customs said it manages to recover 3% of the illicit market, averaging €325,000 annually.
