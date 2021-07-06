The government has approved a €4.5 million support scheme for farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both arable farmers and those who keep livestock will benefit from the financial aid.

Farmers will receive €200 per hectare of eligible land, whilst livestock producers will receive payment based on the number of eligible animals.

The industry has been hit by the closure of the restaurant sector and a reduced tourism season, leading to a drop in demand for produce.

A similar scheme was announced last year, when over 5,000 farmers were helped through a €4 million aid package.

Of those, 4,701 applications were submitted for the farmer's scheme, while 565 applications for the livestock producers.

Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo said he estimated the same number will benefit from this year’s scheme.

He said that farmers have been resilient throughout the past year, especially since the sector was badly hit by the pandemic.

“Despite restaurants being closed down, and there was no tourism sector for months, our farmers continued to work, provide their service and food to families,” he said.

Aid will be given to those who applied to the Agency for Agricultural and Rural Payments and were given direct aid from EU funds.

Applications for farmers and livestock were sent out in June and must be completed and returned to the office by July 31.