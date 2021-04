45 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, the highest number since 60 cases were reported on April 19, but there were no new deaths from the virus.

The number of active cases dropped to 400, the lowest since September 11, as 67 more patients recovered.

The number of vaccine jabs increased to 318,706 with 102,535 being second doses,

1,512 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.