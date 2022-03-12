Forty-five social housing properties have been freed since 2018 as a result of an initiative encouraging elderly persons to give up their keys to social housing when they move into a residential home.

Addressing a press conference, Social Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said that owing to this initiative and others, the waiting list for public housing had halved since 2017.

“As a government we felt it didn’t make sense that social housing units remain empty while there is such a big need for them,” he said.

The initiative offers seniors savings of up to 20% or 40% on pension cuts they incur once they enter residential homes if they opt to give up their keys to their social housing properties, he pointed out.

He explained that this meant that the 45 seniors who were part of this initiative saved between €1,350 and €2,700 in one year.