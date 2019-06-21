The Ministry for Education and Employment has launched the Lifelong Learning courses 2019/2020 with more than 450 courses in 77 subjects, including vocational ones.

The courses marked MQF are accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE) and include:

· Essential Skills, which are introductory and help improve basic skills in reading, writing, maths and computer skills.

· Language Learning in 11 different languages, offered at MQF level 1 and 2, SEC and A Level.

· Improving Education and Career Prospects, with academic as well as vocational learning.

· Healthy Living, to help participants make healthy life choices.

· Creative Expression, with more than 20 craft options to enable participants to showcase their creative skills.

Minister for Education Evarist Bartolo explained that, over the years, the number of lifelong courses has not only increased but also improved. A testament to this was that more than 7,000 adults followed courses offered during the past academic year.

The courses will be held at the eight Lifelong Learning Centres, in 27 local councils and 17 NGOs.

Applications for courses commencing in October 2019 until January 2020 or May 2020, will be accepted from 17th July until 7th August 2019.

Further information related to the courses and applications is available online at www.lifelonglearning.gov.mt