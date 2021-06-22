A total of 456 fines were issued in the past week for breach of COVID-19 regulations, a significant drop from the previous week’s 557.

According to figures issued by the government, most of the fines, 441, were issued to people who failed to wear their mask properly or for being in groups larger than those permitted by law.

Times of Malta reported on Saturday how, on Friday night, hundreds of young people were seen drinking, dancing and gathering in groups of more than six people in St George's Bay.

Police had said that they carried out a number of patrols that night and dispersed the crowd. Several fines were issued.

Masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn in public spaces except at beaches and pools. The mandatory mask rule for outdoors will be relaxed on July 1 when masks need not be worn when two fully vaccinated persons meet.

The government said that in the last seven days, it carried out around 5,000 inspections in various establishments around the island.

Similar to last week, 14 establishments were fined for breaking public health measures.

One person was fined €10,000 for breaking quarantine. .