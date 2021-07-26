A group of 46 migrants has been rescued by an AFM patrol craft and brought to Malta, the Home Affairs Ministry has confirmed.

The migrants were picked up earlier on Monday in Malta's search and rescue area after being deemed to be in distress.

A baby was among them, eyewitnesses said.

This was the second group of migrants to be brought to Malta since another group of 78 on July 14.

Three dead migrants had also been found with that group.