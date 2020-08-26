Malta has recorded 46 new coronavirus cases but more than that number recovered, health authorities have announced.

The number of people with COVID-19 now stands at 664, after 48 recovered from the virus.

Malta remains the second-highest country in the EU in terms of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the last fourteen days, with Spain topping the European Centre for Disease Control tables.

The new cases announced on Wednesday were detected after 2,185 tests.

Since the pandemic reached Malta in March, there have been 1,751 known cases of COVID-19 including 10 deaths.

Wednesday was the 28th consecutive day that Malta registered a double-digit increase in the daily number of new cases as the country experienced a significant spike in cases over the past month.

Case details

The health authorities said that Wednesday’s cases are still being investigated.

From the cases recorded on Tuesday:

• Six were family members of previously recorded cases;

• Two had direct contacts with known cases;

• Five were work colleagues of positive cases;

• Four were imported; and

• Two were contacts from social gatherings.

No information was given about the other 19 cases.

