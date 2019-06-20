Police raided a Marsa party on Saturday night and arrested 46 people caught with a variety of illicit substances.

Those arrested were aged between 16 and 43 and came from all over the world, including Maltese.

Police carrying out random searches at what they described as an entertainment event found party-goers with cannabis grass and resin, ecstasy, cocaine and other synthetic drug.

Some of those arrested were handed fines while others are expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days.

Police investigations are ongoing.