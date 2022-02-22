A 46-year-old woman died while COVID-positive overnight as 90 new cases were reported.

Tuesday's death brings the toll up to 599.

Data released by the health authorities on Facebook shows 91 other people recovered from the virus.

This means Malta currently has 763 known active cases.

Of these, 50 are at Mater Dei Hospital, including three who are receiving intensive care.

The data also shows that 341,054 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.