47 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, one down from Tuesday, and sharply down from 69 on Monday.

Wednesday's cases were reported from 2,261 tests.

Contract tracing for Wednesday's cases is still in progress, the authorities said.

They, however, issued details about some of Tuesday's cases as follows:

Six cases from family members of previously known cases;

Three were direct contacts with known cases;

Around 13 cases were sporadic.

No details were given about the remaining cases.

Replying to questions during the Ask Charmaine programme on Times of Malta, the superintendent for public health, Charmaine Gauci, said the R factor - the rate of transmission is 'more than one, but less than two'.