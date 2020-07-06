Some 47 people were swabbed for COVID-19 more than 10 times while over 10,000 were tested twice, Health Minister Chris Fearne told Parliament on Monday.

Until then, 102,400 tests had been undertaken.

Replying to a series of questions by PN MPs Claudette Buttigieg and Hermann Schiavone and Independent MP Godfrey Farrugia, Fearne said that between March and June, 469 people who contracted the virus were Maltese nationals while 202 were foreigners hailing from 13 EU states and 40 other countries.

The largest number of people tested was in May, when almost 29,000 people were swabbed for the virus, followed by 22,200 in April and 17,700 in June. Only 150 persons were swabbed in February while 6,900 were swabbed in March.