A total of €48,750 in undeclared cash was discovered on two passengers on their way from Malta to Lebanon.

Customs said in a statement on Friday that two Syrian nationals were stopped at the airport and asked to declare how much money they were carrying, after customs canine Sophie sniffed out the cash.

Both passengers were searched and €10,419 and €38,331 were found concealed in their carry-on bags.

The passenger carrying €10,419 in undeclared cash was offered an out-of-court settlement while the police were alerted about the other passenger, carrying €38,331.

He was arrested and an investigation was launched.