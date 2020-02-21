Search and rescue vessel Ocean Viking, carrying 274 migrants, is still stuck out at sea 48 hours after sending a request to the Maltese authorities to disembark on Wednesday evening.

The SOS Mediterranee operated boat, which picked up migrants from three rescue operations on Tuesday and Wednesday, has not heard back from the Maltese or Italian authorities since they asked for help.

The ship also sent a follow-up request at around noon on Friday, Laura Garel, press officer of the NGO told Times of Malta.

“We received acknowledgement of our requests from Maltese and Italian authorities, but nothing further,” Ms Garel said.

Asked whether the people on board were in a stable condition, Ms Garel explained the medics on board had identified one man at risk of developing significant complications from injuries sustained while incarcerated in Libya.

“His wounds and scars are consistent with having been subjected to daily beatings,” she said. “And two further men have been identified with similar injuries.”

The Médecins Sans Frontières medics onboard have so far carried 41 consultations onboard and treated 200 people for seasickness.

The Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) did not respond to calls by Times of Malta on Friday.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the AFM said she was not able to disclose any information regarding the 274 migrants.