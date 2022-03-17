Pharmaceutical company KELIX bio will be investing €48 million in a world-class manufacturing and distribution centre in Malta.

This investment will be instrumental in the company’s cause to develop and commercialise affordable speciality generics for emerging economies.

The investment, set to create 100 quality careers over the next three years, was announced by Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli during a visit to the company at Ħal Far.

KELIX bio is a specialty generic business that focuses on selected therapy areas and product forms of oncology, diabetes, anti-infectives and inhalers, injectables and biosimilars, exporting to more than 40 countries across the globe.

The company acquired Italfarmaco SPA’s subsidiary Chemi Malta in Ħal Far, taking over its newly built world class, EU and US-FDA certified facility and intends to augment its labour force with at least 100 highly qualified professionals.

Malta Enterprise was at the forefront to facilitate the takeover, the minister said.

Kelix bio co-Founder and CEO Hocine Sidi-Said said KELIX bio’s new centre in Malta will be instrumental in the company’s mission to deliver low-cost affordable and quality drugs to jurisdictions historically deprived of access to such medications.