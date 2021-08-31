A further 48 patients tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, with 31 of those currently infected getting treatment in hospital.

A 73-year-old man died while positive for the virus.

In their daily update, the health authorities said 25 people recovered, bringing the number of active cases up to 656.

Of the 31 patients in hospital, only one is in the ITU.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 412,419 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, meaning over 90 per cent of the population is inoculated.

In all, 796,333 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

Vaccination is open to walk-in patients at a centre at the University of Malta. Gozitan residents who wish to be vaccinated in Gozo can call 145 to receive an appointment on the island.