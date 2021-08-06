A further 48 people have tested positive for COVID, while 120 recovered over the past 24 hours, according to the health authorities.

This means Malta now has 1,134 active coronavirus cases.

Of these, 36 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, with four of them receiving intensive care.

The average age of Thursday's 78 new cases was 38.

According to the same data, 392,100 people are fully vaccinated, with a total of 770,496 doses being administered over the past months.

From August 16, all those who are fully vaccinated will be able to spend seven days in quarantine instead of 14 if they present a negative test.

The number of those attending controlled seated events will also increase, but standing events will remain barred in what looks like a U-turn.

Meanwhile, the health authorities have decided to scrap a rule that forced organisers to cap the number of attendees at one person per four square metres, a move that will be a game-changer for the entertainment industry.