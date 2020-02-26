Almost 48,000 people crossed over to Gozo for the Carnival weekend, setting a new national record, the Gozo Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said this was a 6.8 per cent increase over the 2019 figures. There was also an 8.8 per cent increase in the number of cars which this year totalled almost 15,000.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said this success was a result of the effort placed in the promotion of carnival activities in Gozo which comes with its ancillary benefits such as accommodation and restaurants.

He said he hoped that it will encourage more activities in Gozo as people were visiting the island for specific events.