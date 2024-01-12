The 48th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu is being held on August 3 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta, with the participation of the Malta Concert Orchestra.

The festival will be divided in three phases. In the first phase, a jury will choose 40 semi-finalist songs out of all the submitted entries. In the second phase, another jury will listen to the semi-finalist songs being performed live and will choose the 16 finalists.

During the final, the singers will be accompanied live by the Malta Concert Orchestra. In this final phase, there will be two juries: an expert jury and a ‘ġurija popolari’, a jury made up of regular people.

L-Għanja tal-Poplu annually attracts young as well as established talent, as it gives participants the freedom to express themselves in any music genre. Over the years, the festival has encouraged songwriters to pen Maltese songs and has served as a valuable platform for artists to present their songs to the public.

Regulations to take part in the festival can be found on www.ghanjatalpoplu.org/regolamenti-2024.

The festival is organised by the voluntary organisation L-Għanja tal-Poplu with the support of Arts Council Malta.