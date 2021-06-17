The annual publication of Il-Korpus, the voice of the parish of Għasri, the smallest village in Gozo, has just been published.

No matter the size of the village, Il-Korpus is particularly interesting. Its strong point is that many articles are historically documented.

Il-Korpus is the brainchild of Toni Calleja, who pens most of the articles and edits the entire product, supported by Mgr Edward Xuereb, the village chaplain.

This year’s publication is the 48th edition. It makes the reader immerse in a variety of contributions, namely memories of the 1950s with stories and photos of a by gone age.

Also, the religious aspect of the publication is evident in articles concerning the cult of St Anthony of Padua in Malta, the miracle of the Eucharist and Fra Guzepp Spiteri, who was an exemplary devotee of the Eucharist.

A heart touching mention goes to one of the parishioners, Anglu Mercieca, who lost his life unexpectedly.

The chronical section features important events highlighted by colour photographs, including the nomination of Dr Theresa Cutajar as the Maltese Ambassador for Turkey, the completion of university studies of four locals and the Gieh l-Għasri award presented by the local council.

The making of an artistic street lighting also has been given due prominence.

As customary, Calleja also writes a fictitious novel. He promises readers that by the end of the year a special edition on the history of the parish church of Għasri will be published.