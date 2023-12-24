Christmas is a time of celebration, family gatherings and... the opportune moment to put 49 dachshunds on a train to break the national record!

Ten national records have been broken in the run-up to Christmas, and in true festive spirit, some of the records are innovative and bizarre.

In the second week of December, 49 dachshunds, often referred to as sausage dogs, broke the Maltese record for the train ride with the largest number of dachshunds.

The day when 49 dachshunds joined forces on a train.

Għaqda Talent Dingli broke its own record during this year’s ‘Sausages on a Train’ event after they had managed to put 43 dogs and their owners on the wheeled train last year, association president Audrey Galea said.

That was part of a weekend-long Christmas activity that included train rides for children. A dachshund owner herself, Galea said there is a strong community among those with this kind of breed.

She suggested breaking a national record last year in an online group chat for dog owners, and “it immediately took off”.

“When I suggested a repeat this year, they immediately jumped at the chance.”

The train that facilitated the record can hold only 50 people with dogs on their lap, so Galea is unsure whether they will attempt to break the record again next year.

If they decide not to, Galea said that they would apply for a different record that involves dachshunds.

This was a way to bring our community together. Many children and young people participated, and parents came to watch - Għarb mayor David Apap Agius

Other records marked this month include Malta’s tallest Christmas tree.

Last Saturday, many flocked to the Għarb square to see 82 choir singers perform carols on top of different levels of a seven-metre-high ‘Christmas tree’ that was specially constructed for the occasion.

“This was a way to bring our community together. Many children and young people participated, and parents came to watch,” Għarb mayor David Apap Agius said.

The event, organised by the Għarb council and the local parish, came after Apap Agius saw a similar concept in Italy.

Specific scaffolding that could hold many people was built to hold the three choir groups.

The Christmas log being measured.

They included a children’s and adolescents’ choir from Għarb and the Gozo Community Choir.

The Malta Records also oversaw national records for the largest Christmas sock, the largest decorated house façade, the most Nativity crib exhibitions going on at the same time, and the longest Christmas log in Malta.

The Christmas log, made at Sir M.A. Refalo Sixth Form, Victoria, was 128.9 metres long.

Twenty-five teachers, school employees and bakers spent a week working on the log until Monday when the Malta Records measured the festive treat.

Students then sold pieces of the log, with the proceeds going towards the Malta Community Chest Fund.

The records give publicity to organisations and attract people to events, Malta Records judge Jeffrey Saliba said.

“Along with summer, December is the busiest time of the year for us as people often tie national record attempts with events they organise,” he said.