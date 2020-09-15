Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were detected over the past 24 hours, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

That was marginally down from 53 on Monday, but the number of tests was also slightly lower, at 1,666 from 1,736 the previous day.

While the latest cases are still being investigated, the authorities said that of Monday's cases, 14 were family members of known cases, one each were contact with a work colleague and contact with another known positive case, two cases were imported and three were social gatherings with other cases.

41 more patients have recovered, leaving 507 active cases.