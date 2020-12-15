Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases were recorded between Monday and Tuesday as 101 patients recovered.

The new cases and recoveries mean there were 1,706 active cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A total of 101 new cases were reported on Monday and 52 on Sunday. Tuesday's numbers are the lowest since today week, when 40 new cases were detected.

Tuesday's new cases were detected from 2,446 swabs carried out over the past 24 hours. This works out at 2% of positives from the tests taken.

Earlier on Tuesday, the death of another three people was announced, bringing Malta's COVID-19 death toll up to 177.

The cases announced on Tuesday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. From Monday's cases:

* 34 were family members of previously known cases;

* 19 were work colleagues of previously known cases;

* Four were in direct contact with previously known cases; and

* Four were at social gatherings with previously known cases.

No information was given about the other cases.

