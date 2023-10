A total of 49 people who are living in Malta irregularly were rounded up by the police at Marsalforn and Victoria on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the police said the migrants hail from several countries in Africa and Eastern Europe.

They were taken to a detention centre in Malta and the process for their repatriation has been embarked upon.

The police said they are determined to prioritise safety in the centre of localities in Malta and Gozo.