Malta Public Transport (MPT) carried 49.6 million passengers in 2022, an increase of 40% over the previous year with the number of passengers travelling by bus surpassing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time in December.

“We are pleased to reach this significant milestone by surpassing our record numbers of 2019 for the first time in December,” said Konrad Pulé, MPT general manager said.

“The constant growth in numbers over the past few months is very encouraging and is a clear sign that the confidence and demand for public transport is once again increasing.”

MPT said that since the launch of the free public transport initiative in October, the number of tallinja card passengers increased by almost 50% when compared to the same period in 2021. This number was also 8% more than in 2019 which had been a record year.

This trend was also reflected on New Year’s Eve, when the company carried twice the amount of people on its night services when compared to 2019. Night services, along with day routes and special services, are also included in the free public transport scheme for all tallinja card holders.

MPT said it is investing in an additional 25 new electric buses which will be put in service in the coming weeks.