The 49th edition of the Gozitan historical periodical Il-Korpus, with reference to the liturgical solemnity of Corpus Christi, has just been published.

The 122-page publication, issued to commemorate the titular parish feast of Christ the Saviour of Għasri, Gozo’s tiniest village, is full of historical, religious, cultural and anthropological information about the village, its church and its people. It is written and edited by Toni Calleja.

The publication can be obtained from the Għasri parish church or directly from the editor. It can also be bought from the main bookshops in Gozo.