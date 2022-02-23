4Sight Group Ltd, a Malta-based multidisciplinary software firm leading digital transformation, has become the only Odoo Gold Partner in Malta, joining 250 Gold Partners globally. Odoo is a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution used in the small and middle-sized entrepreneurship (SME) customer space to manage day-to-day business activities.

Considering that 4Sight has been an Odoo partner for less than three years, gaining the Gold Partner status is an impressive achievement. Odoo, which seamlessly integrates with any current business setup and has more than 7 million users worldwide, has lately been adopted by larger firms, such as Toyota, Hyundai, and Danone. Odoo is fully compatible with Linux, Windows, iOS and Android.

Maurizio Mamo, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sight Group Ltd, said: “Our considerable experience in the industry has been a catalyst for our success in becoming a Gold Partner with Odoo. Furthermore, our strong relationships with customers, which helps us deliver customised solutions for them, has been an integral part of our success with Odoo. Our goal is to support companies in the challenges of digital transformation by providing consultative and strategic support both on practical and operational level.”

4Sight Group analyses its customers’ business to understand their needs so professionals can develop effective solutions that help reduce costs while increasing operational efficiency, revenues and customer satisfaction. Based out of Malta and Cyprus, 4Sight Group provides a wide array of services in the information technology and digital sector. Established in 2007, 4Sight has supported companies in both the private and the public sectors locally and internationally.