Malta-based 4Sight Group Ltd, a leading digital services, technology and consulting business, has opened a new office in Larnaca, Cyprus.

This new venture already supports Cypriot customers in the real estate, medical and legal sectors.

Maurizio Mamo, chief executive officer of 4Sight Group Ltd, said: “Our expansion into Cyprus is supported by all of the experience we have gained in Malta since 2007 by offering a unique combination of consultancy, technology, digital transformation and marketing services. With our strong background, we look forward to delivering custom digital solutions to Cypriot businesses who are also looking to increase their operational efficiency.”

Currently, 4Sight Cyprus is offering digital transformation services in the country, such as business solutions, IT cloud services, web development, digital marketing, search engine optimisation (SEO) and a selection of creative services.

4Sight Group provides a wide array of services in the information technology and digital sector. Established in 2007, 4Sight has supported companies in both the private and the public sectors locally and internationally.

For more information, visit https://4sight.group.