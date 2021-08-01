4Sight Group, a Malta-based multidisciplinary IT and digital firm, won all the three categories in which it had been nominated at the Malta Digital Communications Awards 2021. The accolades recognise the group’s bespoke solutions that support companies successfully overcome the challenges of digital transformation.

The awards, presented by Dynamic Events Malta in collaboration with the Malta Business Review, recognises the excellence of creative professionals responsible for the planning, conceptualisation, direction, design and production of digital communication projects and campaigns.

4Sight Group, which prides itself in its customer-oriented approach, received the following awards: Malta’s best product messenger and influencer of the year, Malta’s best data-driven and automated communications of the year, and Malta’s best multichannel communication and digital content marketing of the year.

The team took the time to understand the needs and processes of our clients

Maurizio Mamo, CEO of 4Sight Group, said: “Many companies were not prepared for, nor did they have the experience in, a swift digital transformation that was forced on many by the pandemic. The team at 4Sight Group took the time to understand the needs and processes of our clients and used our fully-fledged tools to support them in these challenging times. It is thanks to this dedicated, proactive and tailored approach that we are now being recognised by these awards.”

The board of judges of the Malta Digital Communications Awards 2021 consisted of Owen Bonello (marketing and events manager at Edwards Lowell), Simon Attard (founder and director of MYC) and Edward Borg Grech (founder and CEO of Bluefort).

The judges made their decision after they had vetted all the entries based on their strategic approach, innovativeness, consistency and appropriateness of tactics, tools and channels, and results and effectiveness.

4Sight Group comprises four lines of specialised services in different areas of ICT and digital, designed to handle almost all business administration tasks and, therefore, freeing time for senior management teams to focus on business development.

These are technology, creative, software and digital. It counts market-leading solution providers as partners such as Microsoft, AVG, Avast, Odoo, Xero, Beyond Trust, Titan and more.

More information is available at https://4sight.mt/.