More than 206,800 COVID-19 vouchers redeemed in Gozitan outlets and accommodation facilities by the beginning of September injected €5.2 million into the economy through a multiplier effect.

The figures were announced by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri during a visit to Xlendi, where he noted that between June and September of this year a total of 1,600,000 people crossed between Malta and Gozo - just 300,000 less than the number of passengers in 2019.

"Such results augur well for the hospitality industry and by extension its related services. These numbers show that Gozo remains a popular destination with the Maltese, many of whom have visited the island more than once over the summer.

"Vouchers were an essential and lifesaving measure which enabled businesses in the tourism sector to stay afloat, continue with their operations and simultaneously generate economic growth," he said.

Schembri said that 20 per cent of all jobs in Gozo were linked to tourism and 67 per cent of all revenue for restaurants and outlets in Gozo was from redeemed vouchers.

Another government initiative, the COVID-19 wage supplement covered 45% of salaries in Gozo.