Employees across the tourism industry can now benefit from additional educational training in the tourism sector thanks to an e-learning initiative that will be offering free courses and training.

The initiative, launched by the Tourism Ministry and the Malta Tourism Authority, represents a €5 million investment in 300 accredited courses and 750 short courses that will equip students with stronger skills, including language skills, in the tourism industry.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the industry post COVID-19 has adapted and the workforce needed to be retrained and equipped with the proper skills to face it.

“The training courses cater for a variety of abilities and occupational levels, covering various themes including management and leadership skills, personal skills, self-development, customer care, linguistic skills and specific industry-related skills. The courses are being provided by world-renowned quality names and local experts in their fields,” MTA CEO Johann Buttigieg said.

“Knowledge is an intangible asset that a person carries with him wherever he goes, and no one will take it away. The industry will enjoy better professionals in all aspects of tourism which in turn will provide a better experience to tourists and locals alike.”

The courses are being offered by 36 institutions including the University of Malta and the Institute of Tourism Studies as well as international organisations like Forbes and UNESCO.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association welcomed the initiative, praising it as “world-class action” in better preparing the tourism industry to meet new challenges.

“Tourism in Malta last year accounted for €2.1 billion out of a total GDP of circa €12.5million. With the sudden lockdown, MHRA is expecting significant losses spilling over to the coming months,” MHRA President Tony Zahra said.

“The government support measures agreed to with MHRA to help liquidity and ensure job security across the tourism sector have been an important development, and currently, an extension of these measures and actions are being discussed to address the latest developments and realities.”