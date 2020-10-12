Marsaxlokk’s Il-Magħluq area will be getting an upgrade to the tune of €5 million that will include pedestrianising a large part of the highly frequented area.

Addressing the press in Marsaxlokk, Tourism Minister Julia Farrguia Portelli said that the project, planned to take 14 months to complete, will provide better infrastructural facilities for fisherman, residents and thousands of visitors.

“The project is the result of several years of planning and consultation that assured an equitable balance of people’s needs,” Farrugia Portelli said.

“The government's work in Marsaxlokk does not end with this project - we will continue implementing projects here, including the building of a new waterpolo pitch. This is all in the spirit of giving Marsaxlokk the dues it deserves, that is, sustainable development that leads to a better quality of life for everybody.”

Transport Minister Ian Borg said the government’s plan has always been to invest in sound infrastructure that benefits all.

“This area has long exhibited a need for regeneration,” Borg said, adding: "this part of the island is a melting pot for several communities, residents, business owners and fishermen”.

The project includes a new traffic management plan, new facilities for fisherman, a pedestrian zone and a pavement that will link the area with Marsaxlokk's main square. Parking facilities will also be rearranged throughout the area.