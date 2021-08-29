Another 50 new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight as 51 patients recovered, the health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook.

The new cases, found from 3,278 swab tests, bring the number of active cases to 635.

Of these, 27 are at Mater Dei Hospital, two of whom are receiving intensive care.

Vaccinations

So far, a total of 412,002 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

In all, 795,566 Janssen, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab doses have been administered.

Vaccination is open to walk-in patients at a centre at the University of Malta. Gozitan residents who wish to be vaccinated in Gozo can call 145 to receive an appointment on the island.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday Malta has reached a COVID-19 vaccination rate of 90%.

He said the government is considering giving booster doses to those aged over 70. He had previously announced an additional dose of the vaccine for the immuno-compromised and those in homes for the elderly from mid-September.