Fifty new COVID cases were registered on Friday, while a further 10 patients recovered, according to health data.

No virus-linked deaths were recorded overnight, meaning Malta's number of known active COVID cases stands at 513.

Of these, 16 are being cared for at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

According to an analysis by Times of Malta, the elderly have been spared the rise in COVID cases seen in other age groups, with booster shots having been administered to most of the over 70s but yet to reach the younger cohorts.

So far, 70,036 booster jabs have been administered.

By Friday, a total of 901,238 COVID vaccine doses were administered.