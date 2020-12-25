Malta's battle against COVID-19 received a welcome boost on Christmas Day, with health authorities announcing just 50 new virus cases, 124 recovered patients and no further deaths.

The 50 new cases - the lowest daily figure since December 14 - were detected from 2,497 swab tests

Data released on Friday also listed an unchanged COVID-19 death toll of 203, meaning no further patients died overnight.

Meanwhile, 124 patients who were infected recovered overnight and are now classified as virus-free.

As a result, there were 1,362 active virus cases in the country as of 12.30pm on Friday.

Friday's cases are still being investigated by contact tracing teams. Of the new cases announced on Thursday:

25 are family members of known cases

Nine are work colleagues of known cases

14 were in direct contact with known cases

Five were at social gatherings with known cases