A boat with 50 people fleeing from Libya are in distress in Malta’s search and rescue zone and need immediate rescue, Alarm Phone said early on Sunday.

It said water was entering their boat and weather conditions were very dangerous. It added that all authorities should search for the boat and bring the people in distress to safety.

Malta’s ports were closed in April due to COVID-19 with more than 150 people saved since currently being held on two chartered private ferries, used for harbour cruises.