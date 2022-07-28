An additional daily 50 vehicles were introduced to Malta's streets between April and June this year, according to national data.

This compares to a daily average of 18 vehicles recorded in first three months of the year.

The National Statistics Office said on Thursday there were 7,073 newly licensed vehicles during the second quarter of this year, while 7,224 were taken off the roads for different reasons.

Of these, 36.4 per cent were scrapped, 31.5 per cent garaged and 30.2 per cent put up for resale.

Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 5,155. The majority were recorded as being garaged (54.3 per cent) or resold (44.8 per cent).

Stock of licensed motor vehicles increases by 4,585

According to the same data, the stock of licensed motor vehicles during this year's second quarter increased by 4,585 over the previous three months.

At the end of June 2022, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 419,254.

Out of this total, 75.2 per cent were passenger cars, 13.7 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 10 per cent were motorcycles, quadricycles, e-kick scooters and All-Terrain Vehicles while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

During the quarter under review, the stock of licensed motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 50 motor vehicles per day.

22% of newly licensed vehicles are e-kickscooters

The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles - 3,328 or 47.1 per cent of the total - were passenger cars, followed by e-kickscooters with 1,600 or 22.6 per cent.

Newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 5,076 - or 71.8 per cent of the total, while newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 1,997 or 28.2 per cent.

An average of 78 motor vehicles per day were newly licensed during the quarter under review.

Motor energy type

As at the end of June 2022, 246,977 motor vehicles - or 58.9 per cent of the total - had petrol-powered engines.

Diesel-powered motor vehicles reached 155,871 or 37.2 per cent of the total.

Electric and plug-in hybrid motor vehicles accounted for 2.3 per cent of the entire stock, with a total of 9,452 motor vehicles. When compared to the previous quarter, increases of 40.2 per cent, 33.3 per cent and 14.0 per cent were registered in the electric, plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric) and plug-in hybrid (petrol-electric) motor vehicles respectively.