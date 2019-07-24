Sculptor Ġanni Pace is this year celebrating 50 years devoted to the creation of sculpture.

Fantasy Dreams

Describing his initial encounter with what has defined most of his life, Pace, born in Valletta in 1946, says art found him while he was still a very young boy. Out with his father and brother near the limits of Mdina, Pace remembers picking up a piece of clay and upon impressing a leaf to it, was awed at its simple beauty.

Supportive of his son’s love for art, Pace’s father, a man who could barely write his name, introduced him to the old masters of art: Donatello, Michelangelo and Rubens through magazines he would obtain from Sunday markets in Valletta.

Pace first delved into professional art when still at primary school. He spent the first two years learning design at the school of art at the Auberge d’Italie in Valletta, followed by drawing lessons with George Borg at Pietà primary school. He continued his studies at Paola Technical Institute under Vincent Apap and furthered his studies at the Government School of Art in 1960.

Village Festa

Pace, who used to work with Bank of Valletta, says Fr Marius Zerafa, OP, taught him history of art, Borg introduced him to modelling, while Anton Agius was his casting tutor.

Pace’s inspiration comes from natural elements. His work is also imbued with very strong spiritual nuances.

Being an active member of the Legion of Mary for 42 years, Pace says: “In nature I see creation. I see God and all that is bigger than myself. That is where I drive inspiration from.”

The works displayed during his 11 solo exhibitions so far are sculptures in terracotta, Maltese stone, stucco and wood.

Pace’s art is romantic; one of fantasy and imagination. He is an expressionist who loves a rough texture and eroded forms.

One of his latest works is a monument dedicated to Maltese and Gozitan grandparents found at San Anton Gardens. It was inaugurated by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca on the occasion of the fifth anniversary since the setting up of Fondazzjoni Nanniet Malta.