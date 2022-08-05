Leħen il-Qala has been published in time for the feast of St Joseph being celebrated in Qala on Sunday.

The publication is marking its 50th edition with two important and joyful events the parish has experienced during the past months – the investiture of the new archpriest, Mgr Edward Xuereb, and the priestly ordination of Fr Gabriel Vella, including the homily by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma for the occasion.

Leħen il-Qala is also commemorating the 100th anniversary of the installation of the parish church bells. In a short message, Mgr Xuereb writes about the spiritual significance of the bells.

Various authors write about St Joseph being a model for manhood and workmen.

The publication also features activities carried out by lay organisations in Qala and the work done by various entities of the parish throughout the year for the village feast.

Editor Euchar Mizzi presents interesting material about various aspects of social life in Qala along the years, while lovers of the Maltese language will be delighted with the linguistic analysis of a panegyric delivered in 1828 in honour of the Immaculate Conception.

Qala Mayor Paul Buttigieg lists the endeavours of the council in providing a better quality of life for the people of his locality.