“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we must be anticipating the next 50 years. We have to ensure we have the foundation to continually anticipate shifts in the market. We must continue to grow, change and innovate, taking what has been positive and strong about our history and culture – and pioneer the future of the real estate industry in Malta, adapting to a world in which change is accelerating around us exponentially.”

This was one of the key messages chairman Frank Salt shared with guests at an anniversary party held at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa.

The event gathered past employees, notaries, lawyers, developers, clients and the current 200+ team, who mingled together on a hot summer night, against a stunning Valletta bastions and marina backdrop.

The celebration, which was coordinated by director Douglas Salt, included an immersive brand installation where LED panels displayed imagery from Frank Salt Real Estate’s 50-year journey, a green carpet of light which led the way to the fortifications, a stand up reception and entertainment by some of Malta’s top talent.

A portrait of Frank Salt by artist Edoardo La Francesca was also unveiled followed by an emotional speech by Mr Salt. “A lot of merit towards our success is thanks to the great workforce we’ve had over the years, but I must not forget to acknowledge the great collaboration we had over the years and still enjoy today, with notaries, bank managers, architects, developers and, why not, even our competitors.”

A number of staff who had joined the team back in its early days were also present, some still working with the company. “Our company is the people who work for us and whom we’ve been so lucky over these years to have,” he added.

The company is marking this special milestone through a number of events and initiatives being held throughout this year. A significant project includes an investment of over €120,000 at Inspire, where the company is installing solar panels to supply the organisation with free and clean energy.

Graham Salt said: “We will also continue to build on the principle of giving something back – today we are aware of how important the environment is for everyone’s well-being and we’ve set up our Let’s Go Environmental campaign to manage just this.”