The community of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians (FMA), in Gozo, recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the profession of Sr Antoinette Pace, from Victoria.

For these last five decades, Sr Antoinette dedicated her vocation to the benefit of young people inspired by the founders of the Salesian congregation – St John Bosco and St Maria Domenica Mazzarello. For most of these years She was involved in teaching and headed the Laura Vicuna School, in Għasri.

The FMA community of Sliema joined the sisters in Gozo for this occasion which was marked by Mass celebrated by Cardinal Mario Grech and Fr George Borg, chaplain of the Gozo community.

During Mass the sisters renewed their religious vows. Those who attended included members of Sr Antoinette’s family, administrative staff from the Laura Vicuna School and also members from the Past Pupils of Mary Help of Christians and the Salesian Cooperators Gozo groups.

Victoria-born Sr Rita Said, who 50 years ago also took her vows along with Sr Antoinette, was also present.