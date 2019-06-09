Updated at 3.08pm with list of swimming zones
Fifty spots across Malta and Gozo have been officially designated swimming zones by the transport regulator, as the summer of 2019 gets into full swing.
The designated swimming zones are segregated by buoys, blocking access to boats, and are marked using signs installed by Transport Malta.
Transport Malta has also launched the second part of a campaign intended to encourage responsible behaviour at sea.
The first part of the campaign, launched in May, had been aimed at those using sea vessels. The second phase is aimed at swimmers.
In a statement, Transport Minister Ian Borg said more than 1,000 inspections on sea vessels were carried out last year. These resulted in more than 200 warnings, more than 200 administrative charges, and more than 400 fines.
More than 550 vessels were found to be in good order. More than 1,000 additional inspections were carried out on commercial boats in Comino’s Blue Lagoon.
List of designated swimming zones:
1. Blue Lagoon, Comino
2. Mġarr ix-Xini
3. Xlendi
4. Qbajjar
5. Marsalforn
6. San Blas
7. Ramla
8. Ħondoq ir-Rummien
9. San Niklaw, Comino
10. Santa Marija, Comino
11. Armier
12. Mellieħa
13. It-Tunnara, Mellieħa
14. Imġiebaħ
15. Selmun Bay
16. Tal-Fekruna, St Paul’s Bay
17. Xemxija Bay, St Paul’s Bay
18. Veċċja, St Paul’s Bay
19. Għazzelin, St Paul’s Bay
20. Buġibba square, St Paul’s Bay
21. Buġibba, opposite Dolmen Hotel
22. Qawra
23. Salina Bay
24. St George’s Bay, St Julian’s
25. Spinola Bay 1, opposite Cavalieri Hotel
26. Spinola Bay 2
27. Spinola Bay 3
28. Font Għadir, Sliema
29. Marsamxett
30. Valletta Waterpolo pitch
31. Rinella Bay
32. Marsascala (Waterpolo pitch)
33. Marsascala (opposite former Jerma Hotel)
34. St Thomas Bay
35. Xrobb l-Għaġin, Delimara
36. Kalanka it-Tawwalija, Delimara
37. Birżebbuġa Bay (San Ġorġ)
38. Birżebbuġa Bay
39. Ġnejna Bay
40. Għajn Tuffieħa
41. Golden Sands
42. Paradise Bay
43. Tigne, Sliema
44. Marsaxlokk
45. Ċirkewwa Bay
46. Balluta Bay
47. Salina Bay (Suncrest Hotel)
48. Qajjenza
49. St Peter’s Pool, Delimara
50. Kalkara
51. Marfa
52. Torri l-Abjad
