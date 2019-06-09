Updated at 3.08pm with list of swimming zones

Fifty spots across Malta and Gozo have been officially designated swimming zones by the transport regulator, as the summer of 2019 gets into full swing.

The designated swimming zones are segregated by buoys, blocking access to boats, and are marked using signs installed by Transport Malta.

Transport Malta has also launched the second part of a campaign intended to encourage responsible behaviour at sea.

The first part of the campaign, launched in May, had been aimed at those using sea vessels. The second phase is aimed at swimmers.

In a statement, Transport Minister Ian Borg said more than 1,000 inspections on sea vessels were carried out last year. These resulted in more than 200 warnings, more than 200 administrative charges, and more than 400 fines.

More than 550 vessels were found to be in good order. More than 1,000 additional inspections were carried out on commercial boats in Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

Transport Malta wants swimmers to play it safe.

List of designated swimming zones:

1. Blue Lagoon, Comino

2. Mġarr ix-Xini

3. Xlendi

4. Qbajjar

5. Marsalforn

6. San Blas

7. Ramla

8. Ħondoq ir-Rummien

9. San Niklaw, Comino

10. Santa Marija, Comino

11. Armier

12. Mellieħa

13. It-Tunnara, Mellieħa

14. Imġiebaħ

15. Selmun Bay

16. Tal-Fekruna, St Paul’s Bay

17. Xemxija Bay, St Paul’s Bay

18. Veċċja, St Paul’s Bay

19. Għazzelin, St Paul’s Bay

20. Buġibba square, St Paul’s Bay

21. Buġibba, opposite Dolmen Hotel

22. Qawra

23. Salina Bay

24. St George’s Bay, St Julian’s

25. Spinola Bay 1, opposite Cavalieri Hotel

26. Spinola Bay 2

27. Spinola Bay 3

28. Font Għadir, Sliema

29. Marsamxett

30. Valletta Waterpolo pitch

31. Rinella Bay

32. Marsascala (Waterpolo pitch)

33. Marsascala (opposite former Jerma Hotel)

34. St Thomas Bay

35. Xrobb l-Għaġin, Delimara

36. Kalanka it-Tawwalija, Delimara

37. Birżebbuġa Bay (San Ġorġ)

38. Birżebbuġa Bay

39. Ġnejna Bay

40. Għajn Tuffieħa

41. Golden Sands

42. Paradise Bay

43. Tigne, Sliema

44. Marsaxlokk

45. Ċirkewwa Bay

46. Balluta Bay

47. Salina Bay (Suncrest Hotel)

48. Qajjenza

49. St Peter’s Pool, Delimara

50. Kalkara

51. Marfa

52. Torri l-Abjad