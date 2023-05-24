A boat with 500 people fleeing from Libya is taking in water in Malta’s search and rescue zone and needs immediate rescue, Alarm Phone, an NGO that answers calls from distressed people at sea, said on Tuesday night.

The NGO said water had entered the lower deck and those onboard had sought refuge on upper decks.

The boat was located at a point between Greece and Malta. It ran into trouble when its engine stopped several days after leaving Libya, Alarm Phone said on Twitter.

Maltese authorities had been informed about the boat's plight, it said, and appealed for assistance for the vessel in distress.

"Rescue efforts are needed urgently & without delay," the NGO said.

In the past the NGO criticised Malta for failing to heed its calls. The Maltese authorities responded that they coordinated rescues when boats were in distress.

Last month some 60 migrants were rescued from two migrant boats by merchant vessels following orders from Malta. Earlier, however, Alarm Phone accused the Maltese authorities of refusing to order rescue operations for the two boats.

Five days previously an Italian minister expressed frustration at Malta's unwillingness to rescue migrants, saying the country is "pretending not to see" people at sea.

"Malta's attitude is starting to grate," said Tommaso Foti, who heads the ruling right-wing Fratelli d'Italia grouping in Italy's parliament. "They consistently pretend not to see and never intervene. Our coastguard is under pressure," he said.

At the time Malta had rescued just one migrant this year while the number rescued by Italy has tripled to over 30,000, data collected by the UNHCR indicated.

Foti's accusation that Malta was looking the other way reflected sentiment within several NGOs.

"The last time I saw the AFM rescue someone was so long ago I can’t remember,” Tamino Bohm, tactical coordinator for search and rescue NGO Sea Watch, told Times of Malta.