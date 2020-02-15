Two 500-year-old reservoirs have been discovered during works to build social housing in Cospicua, the Social Housing Ministry said on Saturday.

The two reservoirs, which are dug into the rock, were found next to the social housing project site and have been reported to the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

They feature the date '1534' on them, the ministry added.

Given that the reservoirs were discovered in an area next to the construction site and not in it, work on the social housing project will continue unabated. Plans are being modified to incorporate the reservoirs, which will be preserved and not damaged.

