Atlas Insurance and its employees have taken the initiative of raising funds for the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, with the aim of providing a nutritious meal a day for up to 500 families and individual people currently struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

Within a span of two weeks, Atlas employees donated a sum which was doubled by the company, with the result that the Foodbank received €5,000.

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation helps individuals and families facing a short-term crisis through the provision of emergency food supplies. Food is given out to people who are experiencing a crisis identified by care professionals and referred to the foundation.

Atlas Insurance chief human resources officer Jackie Attard Montalto said: “We are really proud of our team for having demonstrated great generosity in such difficult times. While we all face challenges of a different nature given the current circumstances, there are fami­lies and individuals in Malta who simply have nothing to eat. As a company that has the welfare of our community close to our heart, we felt the need to support this employee fundraising initiative.

“As management we were pleased to back this very worthy cause and have doubled what was raised by our employees individually.”