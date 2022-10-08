The government coughed up €4,707 across four years in compensation to motorists who damaged their vehicles due to bad road conditions in Gozo.

In a reply to a parliamentary question by PN MP Chris Said, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri confirmed that between 2017 to 2021, a total compensation of €4,707.98 was awarded to 22 different claimants.

Said also asked how many claims were filed in total and from which localities they were filed, but Camilleri did not provide that information.

Motorists who damage their cars in road incidents may claim compensation from the state if they feel that the incident occurred due to unfavourable conditions on public roads, like potholes and unsafe terrain during roadworks.

Many claim compensation annually, but fewer actually get it.

In June, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia revealed in parliament that last year, Infrastructure Malta received 126 claims from motorists who argued that their vehicles were damaged due to bad road conditions.

Of those, 43 claims were deemed justifiable because they occurred on arterial roads or during roadworks by the agency.

They were awarded just under €12,000 between them.

Farrugia said other claims were directed to local councils because they occurred on roads that fall under the councils' responsibility.